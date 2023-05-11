Trials of Senior Inter-District Cricket on May 18

The trials for the PCB Senior Inter-District Cricket Tournament will kick off on May 18 here at Malik Cricket Academy

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ):The trials for the PCB Senior Inter-District Cricket Tournament will kick off on May 18 here at Malik Cricket Academy.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, President Peshawar District Cricket Association (PDCA) Syed Asghar Ali said the trials organised by the District Peshawar Cricket Association will start at 9 a.

m., wherein players registered with all the affiliated clubs with Peshawar District Cricket Association to take part.

"The players are advised to bring their original ID card or Original Form-B on the date of the trials," he added.