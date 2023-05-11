UrduPoint.com

Trials Of Senior Inter-District Cricket On May 18

Muhammad Rameez Published May 11, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Trials of Senior Inter-District Cricket on May 18

The trials for the PCB Senior Inter-District Cricket Tournament will kick off on May 18 here at Malik Cricket Academy

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ):The trials for the PCB Senior Inter-District Cricket Tournament will kick off on May 18 here at Malik Cricket Academy.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, President Peshawar District Cricket Association (PDCA) Syed Asghar Ali said the trials organised by the District Peshawar Cricket Association will start at 9 a.

m., wherein players registered with all the affiliated clubs with Peshawar District Cricket Association to take part.

"The players are advised to bring their original ID card or Original Form-B on the date of the trials," he added.

Related Topics

Cricket Peshawar PCB May All

Recent Stories

Masdar, IRENA to collaborate on tripling global re ..

Masdar, IRENA to collaborate on tripling global renewable energy capacity by 203 ..

14 minutes ago
 Russian Central Bank Forecasts 3.6% Annual Inflati ..

Russian Central Bank Forecasts 3.6% Annual Inflation in Q2 of 2023 - Report

19 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s Ministry of Education and WEF to equip ..

UAE&#039;s Ministry of Education and WEF to equip 1 billion people for labour ma ..

29 minutes ago
 Step afoot to provide health facilities to people ..

Step afoot to provide health facilities to people in Balohcistan: Waqas

9 minutes ago
 Constitution a cornerstone of individual & collect ..

Constitution a cornerstone of individual & collective freedoms: Pervez Asharf

23 minutes ago
 Birth anniversary of Saadat Hasan Manto observed

Birth anniversary of Saadat Hasan Manto observed

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.