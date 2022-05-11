UrduPoint.com

Trials Of Sindh Team For Inter-provincial Gymnastics Championship Conclude, Team Departs For Lahore

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 11, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Trials of Sindh team for Inter-provincial Gymnastics Championship conclude, team departs for Lahore

The trials of Sindh team for the Inter-Provincial Gymnastics Championship 2022 to be held in Lahore from May 14 to 16 have been completed. 50 athletes participated in the trials in which 6 athletes were selected for the championship

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The trials of Sindh team for the Inter-Provincial Gymnastics Championship 2022 to be held in Lahore from May 14 to 16 have been completed. 50 athletes participated in the trials in which 6 athletes were selected for the championship.

The judges in the trials were Akbar Shah, Hafeez Malik, Afzal Hussain Syed Saifuddin, Abdul Rauf Butt and Muhammad Umair Khan.

President of Pakistan Gymnastics Federation Ahmed Ali Rajput and Secretary General Mustaqeem Ansari were also present on the occasion.

The players who qualified for the championship trials included Shehzad, Abdul Basit, Aman Khan, Sajjad Butt, Waheed Khan and Muawiyah.

The coach for the championship will be Barkat Baloch and the manager will be Mustaqeem Ansari. The team left for Lahore by train at 2pm on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore May From Coach

Recent Stories

Biden Admin. to Double Funding for Domestic Fertil ..

Biden Admin. to Double Funding for Domestic Fertilizer Production to $500Mln - W ..

1 minute ago
 Federal Minister appreciates VC IUB for providing ..

Federal Minister appreciates VC IUB for providing numerous scholarships to stude ..

1 minute ago
 Renewable energy to grow to new record in 2022: IE ..

Renewable energy to grow to new record in 2022: IEA

1 minute ago
 ANF recovers over 2 kg narcotics; arrests two

ANF recovers over 2 kg narcotics; arrests two

1 minute ago
 British Royal Defence College delegation visits Na ..

British Royal Defence College delegation visits National Security Division

1 minute ago
 Three peddlers arrested, 10Kg hashish, 1Kg ice-dru ..

Three peddlers arrested, 10Kg hashish, 1Kg ice-drug recovered

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.