Trials of Sindh team for Inter-provincial Gymnastics Championship conclude, team departs for Lahore

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The trials of Sindh team for the Inter-Provincial Gymnastics Championship 2022 to be held in Lahore from May 14 to 16 have been completed. 50 athletes participated in the trials in which 6 athletes were selected for the championship.

The judges in the trials were Akbar Shah, Hafeez Malik, Afzal Hussain Syed Saifuddin, Abdul Rauf Butt and Muhammad Umair Khan.

President of Pakistan Gymnastics Federation Ahmed Ali Rajput and Secretary General Mustaqeem Ansari were also present on the occasion.

The players who qualified for the championship trials included Shehzad, Abdul Basit, Aman Khan, Sajjad Butt, Waheed Khan and Muawiyah.

The coach for the championship will be Barkat Baloch and the manager will be Mustaqeem Ansari. The team left for Lahore by train at 2pm on Wednesday.