Trials of U12-16 under WEF for Games on Mar 16: Olympian Shabana Akhtar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The trials of the kids in age 12 to 16 in various games under Wapda Endowment Fund will be held on Match 16-17, 2020 here at Qayyum Sports Complex.

This was stated by Olympian Shabana Akhtar while talking to APP here on Thursday. She disclosed that the trials for the selection of players between 12 to16 years of age. She said like every year under Wapda Endowment Fund, 100s of players from across the country.

He said the trials was earlier scheduled in October 2019 but could not hold because of Jamiat-ul-Islam sit-in. Shabana Akhtar is an Olympic athlete from Pakistan. She became Pakistan's first woman to compete at the Olympics when she took part in the women's long jump at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, in USA. However, she could not qualify for the long jump height of 5.8m, but she become the as Women Olympian for Pakistan.

Shabana Akhtar, born on April 5, 1972, is an Olympic athlete from Pakistan. She is a 42-time Pakistan National Champion, having won the 100m and 200m dashes from 1989-1998, and from 1992-1998 the 400 metres, long jump, high jump, 4X100m Relay and 4X400 Relay. She also represented Pakistan in World Championships in 1993 and 1995, South Asian Games in 1989, 1991, 1993, 1995, Women's Islamic Games in 1993, 1997 and Women's International Games in 1998 and 2001.

She said, there were a total of 50 competitors, with two non-starters. Iva Prandzheva from Bulgaria, ranking 7th with 6.82 was disqualified because of doping with Chioma Ajunwa of Nigeria won gold medal, followed by Fiona May of Italy and Jackie Joyner-Kersee of United States.

She said, players from Peshawar, Swat children will be appearing in the trials on March 16 and 17. The trials would started in the morning at 9.00 a.m and would continue till 5.30 p.m. Shabana Akhtar said, she along with Pakistan WAPDA's top coaches from all over the country have been invited to make these trials transparent.

Razia Sultana of Multan, Ranshegir Ahmed, Miss Muzammal, Saghir Muhammad, Nisar Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Sajjad Akhtar, Asif islam, Fazal Hussain, Mohammad Zaman, Mirza Waheed Baig of Lahore, Mrs. Nadia Aziz, Dilawar Hussain Bhatti and Mohammad Azhar Iqbal are coming to Peshawar to see upcoming youngsters during the trials.

For many years, Pakistan Wapda has decided to launch a program for young athletes across the country to showcase their skills in various sports fields. Under the program, children aged 12 to 16 can benefit from athletics, squash, hockey, karate, football, tennis, weightlifting and wrestling, while the girls who want to participate in any sport of athletics, karate, squash and hockey, can join these trials.

All the players have been advised to reach at 9.00 a.m in the morning. The first phase will consist of a fitness test for the children, which consists of eight-semester hundred meters race and twenty-one push drills, 44 meter cone drill and pick-ups at least six times.

Successful players will be tested in their specific sports in the second phase. Children who succeed in both phases will be given seven thousand monthly honors along with sports facilities and coaching under Wapda qualified coaches.