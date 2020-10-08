Trials of various games under Wapda Endowment Fund on Oct 10

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The WAPDA Endowment Fund for Sports Trials would be held Sunday (October 10) at Qayyum Stadium, Peshawar and on October 13 at Grassy Ground, Mingora, Swat.

Olympian Shabana Akhtar is coming to Peshawar and Swat to supervise the trials wherein selection would be made after thoroughly monitoring the performance of the budding youngsters.

The trials for boys and girls of two districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar and Swat in connection with WAPDA Endowment Fund for Sports is part of the overall trials scheduled issued by the Directorate of Sports Wapda.

WAPDA coaches from all over the country have been invited to Peshawar and Swat to make these trials transparent while renowned Pakistani athlete Olympian Shabana Akhtar will overall supervise these trials.

Pakistan WAPDA has started a programme since 2010 for young players to hone their skills in various fields of play.

Under these program children between the ages of 12 to 16 can benefit boys who want to participate in athletics, squash, hockey, karate, football, tennis, weightlifting and wrestling while girls who want to participate in athletics, karate, squash and hockey.

Aspiring children with NADRA B form and school ID card are scheduled to reach Qayyum Stadium on October 10 at 9 am and Grassy Ground Mingora Swat on October 13. In the first phase, a fitness test will be conducted for the children, which will consist of eight hundred and forty-four hundred meter races and twenty push-ups, 44-meter con drills and at least six pick-ups.

In the second phase, the successful athletes will be proficient in their specific sports. The test will be taken and the children who succeed in both these phases will be given sports coaching facilities as well as stipend of Rs 7,000 monthly awards.