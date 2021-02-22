UrduPoint.com
Trials Peshawar District Women, Men Trials For U21 On Feb 23

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Trials Peshawar District Women, Men trials for U21 on Feb 23

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Trials for Men and Women of Peshawar District in connection with the forthcoming U21 Games will be held today (Tuesday) at Peshawar Sports Complex featuring in 7 and 10 different Games respectively.

District Sports Officer Peshawar and Charsadda Tehseen Ullah while talking to the media men here during his visit to different venues to see overall arrangements for the smooth conduct of the trials stated this.

He said that the trials will be transparent and based on merit and no player's right will be violated. It is open to all and those born after January 1, 2000 would be eligible to participate. District Sports Officer Tehseenullah said that the trials would be held in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood and coaches of the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said, representatives of officials of various sports associations have been requested to ensure their presence in their respective Games.

He said that no player would be deprived of his or her rights for the best performance in District Peshawar U21 Games. The U21 Games include 10 games for boys comprising hockey, table tennis, judo, karate, taekwondo, wrestling, basketball, gymnastics, wushu and weightlifting while 7 games for girls including volleyball, netball, tug of war, Athletics, badminton, table tennis and cricket. He said that the trials would be held from 9:00 am to 5.00 for both women and men.

