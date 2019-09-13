Trials schedule for 33rd National Games announced

The trial schedule for 33 sports disciplines, including bedroom discipline E-Game, to be played during the nine-day 33rd National Games starting from September 20, was announced on Friday at a meeting here with KP Olympic Association President Syed Aqil Shah in the chair

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The trial schedule for 33 sports disciplines, including bedroom discipline E-Game, to be played during the nine-day 33rd National Games starting from September 20, was announced on Friday at a meeting here with KP Olympic Association President Syed Aqil Shah in the chair.

The decision regrading football, cycling and athletics would be taken at a meeting scheduled to be held here on September 16, which would be chaired by Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hassan.

Organizing Secretary of National Games Zulfiqar Ali Butt, presidents and secretaries of various associations, districts sports officers and coaches attended the meeting.

Syed Aqil Shah on the occasion directed the presidents of associations to conduct open trials to select players on merit.

He said equal opportunities would be given to the players of merged tribal districts. All the sports managers of merged tribal areas along with Director Sports Muhammad Nawaz Khan were asked to conduct their own trials, so that the short-listed players could be included in the overall trials. Camps would be organized by each of the association according the scheduled announced by KP Olympic Association for different games.

He said the selection committee would comprise members of the ex-FATA Olympic Association, sports manager of the tribal areas, one nominee of Directorate of Sports KP and the respective association so that players could be selected on merit.

Zulfiqar Butt said the matter regarding football would be decided by the FIFA's normalization committee as the Pakistan Olympic Association had already sent a letter for its inclusion in the National Games.

When contacted, President FATA Olympic Association Shahid Khan Shinwari said that they were in talks with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan to request Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lt Gen (Retd) Arif Hassan during the POA's Sept 16 meeting to grant permission to the merged tribal districts to field their own contingent of 200 male and female players in the National Games.

The trials of different games comprising Archery male and female (Sept 28 at Hayatabad Sports Complex), Badminton male female (Sept 24-26 at Qayyum Stadium), Baseball (Sept. 28 at Hayatabad Sports Complex (HSC)), Basketball (Sept 28 at PSB Coaching Center), Bodybuilding (Sept 27 at Qayyum Sports Compelx), Boxing (Sept 23-25 at Lala Aman Boxing Arena), Golf (Sept. 25 PAF Golf Club), Gymnastic (Sept 21-22 at Gymnasium Hall), Handball (Sept 21 at BISE Mardan), Hockey (Sept 20 at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium), Judo (Sept 21 PSB Judo Hall), Kabaddi (Sept. 22 Lala Rafique Sports Arena), Karate (Sept 22 at Lala Rafiq Sports Arena), Rowing (Sept 27-28 Rawal Lake), Rugby (Sept 25-26 at Qayyum Sports Complex and Frontier College for Women), Sailing (Sept 27-28 at Karachi), Shooting, Softball (Sept 28 HSC), Squash, Swimming (Sept 20 Adil Khan Swimming Pool), Table Tennis male female (Sept 26-28 at Qayyum Stadium), Taekwondo, Tennis, Tug of War (Sept 21 at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium), Volleyball male and female (Sept 21-23 PSB Coaching Center), Weightlifting (Sept 21-23 at Qayyum Stadium), Wrestling (Sept 25 at Qayyum Stadium), Wushu (Sept 30 Qayyum Stadium), Throwball and female (Sept 24 at GC Peshawar and Frontier College for Women, and E-Games (Sept 27 at Peshawar Sports Complex).