Trials to form Inter-Regional teams continued across KP

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The trials of Peshawar Region for the forthcoming Inter-Regional Volleyball Championship have been completed like other regions including Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Mardan, Swat, Hazara, Peshawar and Kohat.

The trials of Peshawar Region have been completed for the U20 Inter-Regional Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Volleyball Championship.

Regional sports Officer Peshawar Zakirullah told the media that a volleyball talent hunt program had been organized with the cooperation of Pakistan Army and Provincial Sports Directorate in which teams from all regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including tribal districts will participate.

In this regard, the trials of Peshawar region were held in which a large number of players participated. On this occasion, the trials were held under the supervision of Provincial Volleyball Association President Khalid Waqar Chamkani, Director Sports Mir Bashir, Peshawar Region Team Manager Kashif Farhan and coach Hidayatullah.

APP/ijz/