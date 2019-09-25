UrduPoint.com
Trials To Select KP Baseball Team For National Games On Sept. 27: Dr. Noman

Muhammad Rameez 10 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 09:18 PM

Trials to select KP baseball team for national games on Sept. 27: Dr. Noman

Trials for selection of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa baseball male and female teams for national games will be held at Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar on September 27 at 10.00 am

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Trials for selection of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa baseball male and female teams for national games will be held at Qayyum sports Complex Peshawar on September 27 at 10.00 am.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Baseball Association President Dr. Noman-ul-Haq, two best teams will be selected for the forthcoming 33rd National Games scheduled to be held from October 26 to November 1, 2019 here at Peshawar.

He said a selection committee comprising Khalid Khan, Miss Rahm Bibi, Naseeb Gul, Deputy Director Aziz Ullah Jan and Ayaz Khan from the merged districts has been constituted. A total of 24 miles and 24 family players will be selected out of the trials for the camp to be setup from October 1-24, 2019.

He said all the international players of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and merged tribal district have been invited to participate in the trials. He said five players of the merged districts from Khyber who currently represented Pakistan in Asian Baseball Championship, would also be part of the camp.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would give good result in the 33rd National Games in both male and female event. The female players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also considered among the top players of the country so we are expecting good result.

