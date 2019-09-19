Trials to select KP hockey team for National Games on Sept. 24

Trials for selection of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hockey team for the 33rd National Games will be held at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium on September 24-25, President KP Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah told APP on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Trials for selection of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hockey team for the 33rd National Games will be held at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium on September 24-25, President KP Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah told APP on Thursday.

He said, registration of the players will start at 1.00 pm while the trials will start at 2.00 pm in which players from tribal districts from all over the province will be taking part.

He said equal opportunities would be given to the players of tribal districts.

He said that women's trials will be held on September 28 and September 29 at the same venue. Chairman KP Hockey Association Muhammad Saeed Khan will head a selection committee.

The other members of the selection committee comprising Syed Zahir Shah, Zia-ur-Rehman Binori, Yasir islam and Azizullah Jan along with Ayub Khan from tribal districts would supervise the trials.