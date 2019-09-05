Trials to select KP Kabaddi team for 33rd National Games on Sept. 22

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kabaddi Association Secretary Syed Sultan Shah has said that he looked forward to the 33rd National Games champion trophy for which a strong team will be formed

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kabaddi Association Secretary Syed Sultan Shah has said that he looked forward to the 33rd National Games champion trophy for which a strong team will be formed.

In this connection, he said, the trials to select KP Kabaddi team will be organized on September 22 at sports Arena, Qayyum Stadium.

He said the association would also announce a selection committee to conduct the trials purely on merit.

Pir Barkat Shah was nominated as chairman selection committee while the Names of other members would be announced shortly.

He said all the districts association have been directed to send their players for the trials to be organized on September 22, 2019 at 10.00 a.m. The players are advised to bring two passport size photograph, form-B and copy of NIC.