Trials To Select KP Team For 52nd National Badminton Championship Held

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Trials to select KP team for 52nd National Badminton Championship held

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Trials for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Team for the National Junior Badminton Championship have started here at the Pakistan Sports board Coaching Center on Tuesday.

More than 100 players from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are taking part in the trials, followed by a camp to be set up at the same venue under the aegis of KP Badminton Association, Haji Amjad Khan told APP here on Tuesday.

Muhammad Zahid Shah, international coaches Nadeem Khan, Hayat Ullah and other important personalities were also present. He said the camp would be shifted to the main venue at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda after finalizing the Names for the camp of the selected probables in different categories.

He said the National Junior Badminton Championship starting from January 28 in which more than 100 players from across the province participated in U-15, U-17 and U-19 trials. The best players will be selected for the provincial team.

Addressing the function, Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand said that badminton courts and mats are being set up in different districts across KP in connection with Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project, which would be held further in promoting badminton in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said for the first time work is going on to have Climbing Wall in the premises of Qayyum Sports Complex and it would be completed by March this year. He said Secretary Sports Abid Majeed also visited and inspected the ongoing work.

He said 70 percent work has been completed on the Climbing Wall in Qayyum Stadium, having multiple walls facilities and the maximum height of is 52ft. Murad Ali Mohmand Project Director Sport's is executing the said scheme through the Engineering Wing headed by Chief Engineer Ahmed Ali with other teams comprising Engr. Paras Ahmad and Umar. Deputy Director Amir Muhammad Bettani also visited Hayatabad Sports Complex, Pabbi Playground, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan Sport's Complexes and Abbottabad Kunj Football Ground and inspected the ongoing work.

He disclosed that Qayyum Stadium Climbing Wall will be ready before 28 Feb 2021 while it's decided that all other Climbing Walls frame structures will be made ready in Mardan Sports Complex and after it's completion the Climbing Walls will be transported to other District's through 20 wheeler's heavy vehicle. The frame structure is of best quality with steel frames and imported material from France.

He said the cost of one Climbing Wall is 10 million. Murad Ali Mohmand said Climbing Wall facility would give opportunity to players to get registered for this game for national and international levels. He said professional trainers for players training would be recruited for the climbing wall.

Chief Minister KP is getting weekly progress on Development of 1000 Playing Facilities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Project and has issued directives for the early completion of the sports infrastructure in merged tribal areas.

