Trials to select KP women Softball team for 34th National Games on March 4

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :A trial to select Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Softball team for the forthcoming 34th National Games will be held here at Main Campus of the City University Peshawar on March 4. 2023.

This was stated by President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Softball Association Shahid Khan Shinwari while addressing the General Council meeting held here at Peshawar Garrison on Saturday. The meeting was attended by the representatives from all the affiliated districts including Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Buner, Khyber District, Mohmand District, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, District Chitral, Swat and host Peshawar. The female representatives Miss Summayah Khan (Swat), Miss Sana Liaqat (Peshawar), Miss Lubna (Mardan), Miss Mehwish (Swabi) and Miss Aysha (Kohat) were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, Shahid Khan Shinwari said that the game of softball would be promoted at the grassroots level. He urged upon all the district representatives to continue their hard work so that new faces could be evolved so that they could come up at national and international levels.

He said that a camp would be set up soon after the open trials to be conducted under three members' selection committee including Asim Khan, Miss Sumayyah (Swat) and Miss Sana Liaqat (Peshawar).

The short-listed probables will go under the qualified coaches so that a strong team could be formed for the forthcoming 34th National Games scheduled to be held in Quetta in May this year, he added.

He said soon after the trials, the National Junior and National Senior Women Softball Championship will be organized in Peshawar before Ramadan.

Shahid Khan Shinwari said that the Women Softball National Championship would be held before Ramadan, during which refresher course (Technical) and Coaching course would also be organized wherein male and female representatives from various schools and colleges would also be invited.

He said that softball would be brought to light in the entire province so that good players could come forward. He said that the aim of the campus was to make the best team for which all means would be used. He said that the selected team would also be provided all facilities. He said after the month of Ramadan, Women and Men Inter-District Softball Championships would be organized with the aim to find out new faces in the Game.