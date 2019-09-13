Trials to select Tug of War team on Sept 20

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tug of War Association is going to hold trials to select KP Tug of War team for the forthcoming 33rd National Games scheduled to played here in October this year

Talking to APP, Secretary KP Tug of War Association Shehzad Ahmad said that the trials will be organized on September 20, at 10.00 a.m at Qayyum sports Complex, followed by setting up a camp under qualified coach.

He said the Tug of War event will be organized in Tehmas Khan Football Stadium with all teams part of the 33rd National Games. He said the selection committee will be announced shortly.