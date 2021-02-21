UrduPoint.com
Trials To Select Women, Men Teams For U21 Games Held In Kohat

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 04:20 PM

KOHAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) ::The trials of Men's and Women's U21 Games organized by Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Kohat came to an end under the supervision of a coaches team headed by Chief Coach Shafqat Ullah.

Special guest of the opening ceremony of trials was Regional Sports Officer Kohat Sikandar Shah. Station Director Pakhtunkhwa Radio Kohat Irshad Afridi was also present on this occasion. Men's Games include Hockey, Judo, Table Tennis, Basketball, Taekwondo, Karate, Wrestling, Gymnastics, Wushu and Weightlifting while Women's Games comprising Volleyball, Netball, Athletics. Tug of War, Badminton, Table Tennis and cricket.

The team from Peshawar supervised the entire process and appreciated the efforts of Regional Sports Officer Kohat Syed Sikandar Shah in making the best arrangements.

It should be noted that the successful players of these trials would participate in the forthcoming U21 Games to be commencing from March 30 to April 7.

Similarly, talented athletes will also be given the opportunity to participate in national level sports. The Regional Sports Officer Syed Sikandar Shah said on the occasion that the present government was taking special interest in the development of sports and the district to bring forward the hidden talent of the province.

He said that trials of various games were being organized at the grassroots level so that talented players could be selected on merit beyond personal likes and dislikes.

He further said that holding trials was a testament to the transparency of the government.

