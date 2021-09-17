Trials to selection Swat Region team for KP National Hockey League

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :A trials to select Swat Region for the forthcoming National Hockey League were held under the aegis of District sports Officer Swat at Qambar Khel Bypass Sports Complex wherein players from Malakand, Buner, Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Chitral Upper and Lower and host Swat took part.

Talking to APP, Olympian Rahim Khan, who is also Chief Selector along with International Yasir Islam, Malak Wadan and Kashif Farhan, a total of 90 players participated in the trials. In the trials conducted under the supervision of former Olympian Rahim Khan, all the players were given equal opportunities out of which 27 players were selected.

In the selection committee, Rahim Khan, Yasir Islam, local organizer Malik Wadan, Musa Khan and Dr. Liaqat and other important personalities were present. The selected players comprised Goalkeeper Farmanullah, Shamshir Ali, Taimur Jamil, Sanaullah, Sohail Abbas, Ahmed Ali, Suleiman, Mujeeb, Raees Khan, Amir Hamza and Dawood. Muzammil while Yasin Ali, Anis Khan, Rehman Ali, Israr Abid, Zaheer Abbas, Shaukat Ali, Shah Fahad, islam Mohammad, Ejaz Ahmed, Shamal, Mian Sangin, Sajid, Imran, Sher Mohammad, Ejaz Ahmed and Atif.