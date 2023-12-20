Open Menu

Trials Under PM Youth Talent Hunt Program Begins In Swat

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 20, 2023 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Trials under Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt got underway at University of Swat under the aegis of University of Peshawar on Wednesday.

The trials of the Men handball in the University of Swat in connection with the Talent Hunt Youth sports League. Fourteen best players will be selected in the trials while three reserve players will be kept.

Dr. Hassan Sher was the special guest while he was accompanied by Prof. Muhammad Arif, Chairman Physical education Department (Jahanzeb College Swat), Prof. Adalat Khan, Prof. Dr. Hazrat Bilal, Director of Administration, University of Swat, Prof. Fida Hussain, Director of Administration, University of Swat, Prof.

Amjad Ali, Director of Sports, international player of Pakistan Handball and Hazrat Hussain, brand ambassador of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Handball League, Additional Registrar of Peshawar University Dr. Noorzada were present.

The trials were held under the auspices of the Directorate of Sports Peshawar University, which will be held in other zones of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Hazara and Bannu as per the schedule. Peshawar University Director of Sports, Organizer and Coordinator and Provincial Handball Association President Bahre Karam are supervising the trials.

A large number of players participated in the trials and this series will continue today after which the selected players will be announced.

