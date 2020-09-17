UrduPoint.com
Trials Under 'Talent Hunt Scheme' In Swabi, Upper Dir From September 21

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:32 PM

Trials under 'Talent Hunt Scheme' in Swabi, Upper Dir from September 21

Trials under the 'Talent Hunt Scheme' introduced by Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be held on September 21 and 23 in Swabi and Upper Dir Districts

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Trials under the 'Talent Hunt Scheme' introduced by Directorate General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be held on September 21 and 23 in Swabi and Upper Dir Districts.

All the boys and girls born after September 01, 2004 have been asked to report for the trials in time from 9.00 a.m to 4.00 p.m and bring along with Form-B, or Matriculation certificate and two passport size photos.

Regional Sports Officer Swabi Muhammad Tariq Khan talking to APP said that the girls trials would be held in the following games including Volleyball, Badminton, Athletics, and Table Tennis in the morning from 9.00 a.m.

He disclosed that the boys' trials will be organized in football, volleyball, hockey, badminton, athletics, squash and table tennis at 4.

00 p.m.

He said all arrangements in this connection have already been completed.

District Sports Officer Dir Upper Mukhtiar Hussain when contacted he said they have decided to conduct the trials under Talent Hunt Scheme-2020 at Dir Upper Sports Complex on September 23.

The male would participate in the following Games including Football, Volleyball, Hockey, Badminton, Athletics, Squash and Table Tennis. The trials would start in the morning at 9.00 a.m and would continue up to 4.00 p.m.

He said that arrangements have been made for the girls trials at Dir College of Science and Technology, Dir Upper. He also advised the players to bring along with Form-B, Matriculation certificate, and two passport size photos. He said registration would be made well before conducting the trials.

