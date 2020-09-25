Trials under Talent Hunt U16 Schemes completes in Swat, Swabi

The trials of male and female athletes Under 16 years of age in Swat and Swabi have been completed under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Directorate here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The trials of male and female athletes Under 16 years of age in Swat and Swabi have been completed under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sports Directorate here on Friday.

In order to find and bring out the talent at the grassroots level in all the districts, under the Talent Hunt Scheme,trials of players under the age of 16 are being started and teams of talented players were being selected who would be given further training in Peshawar.

The trials of male and female players were going on in all the districts of the province. In this regard, trials for selection of women teams were held in Swat district. Regional Sports Officer Swat Kashif Farhan, Administrative Officer and Senior Coach Syed Jaffer Shah were present on the occasion.

Women coaches, Bushra, Amna Khan and Saira thoroughly witnessed and monitored the performance of the players before short-listing them.

Talking to APP, Kashif Farhan, a newly deputed Regional Sports Officer, said that they have taken all appropriate measures for the smooth conduct of the trials for female and female of the Malakand Region in seven male and four female games.

In the trials of volleyball players supervised by the coaches of the Provincial Sports Directorate, the selection of Huma Amjad, Arisha, Nayab, Malaika, Afman, Aliza, Somia, Sabala and Muneebah were short-listed.

In table tennis, Muniba and Zarsanga have been selected, in athletics, Romna, Amina Gul, Ayman Shehzad, Palwasha Bibi and Habiba Ali while in badminton trials, Zainab Khan, Sawira and Sedrah Bibi have been selected, he informed.

The trials were held at Sports Complex Bamkhel Swat where Muhammad Tariq Khan extended all out support to the selection committee of both male and female. When contacted Tariq Khan said that a good number of players in both male and female turned up.

The players selected in these trials include football's Moeed Ahmed, Mustafa, Mohammad Khayyam, Hilal Ahmed, Abu Dharr, Hazrat Ali, Mohammad Zaid, Intikhab and Usman Tariq. Irtza, Waqar Khan, Shiraz Khan, Yasir Ali, Abdul Basir and Mohammad Murtaza, Faizan Ahmed and Alham Khan in Table Tennis, Asghar Ali, Jalal Khan and Shehzad Ahmed in Volleyball, Noman Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Idrees, Jamil Rehman, Mohammad Salman, Sadis Khan, Naveed Ali in Hockey And Mehdi Shah has been selected.The Names of these selected players in the trials have been handed over to the concerned officials of the Sports Directorate,he informed.

All the selected probables both male and female would called to camp to be setup accordingly under qualified coaches in Peshawar, Muhammad Tariq Khan said.