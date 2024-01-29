Triangular Blind Cricket Series From Feb 22
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 29, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The second edition of the UAE Triangular Cricket Series for the Blind would kick off from February 22 to 25 at the ICC Cricket academy Ground, Sports City, Dubai.
Teams from India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka would feature in the series conducted by Cricket Association for the Blind in India Samarthanam, World Blind Cricket Council and Well wishers of Blind Cricket in the UAE, said a press release issued here on Monday.
Shabana Abdul Razak was the organizing committee Chairperson while other committee members include Secretary U Nagaraja Rau (Director Bhima UAE), Coordinators Fida Askar (Former Ranji Trophy Player) , Suku, EK Radhakrishnan and Treasurer Anoop Ravi.
World Blind Cricket Council Vice President and CABK Chairman, Rajanish Henry, expressed that the overwhelming support received from the UAE audience during the first edition of the UAE Triangular Cricket Series has inspired them to organize the second edition. Organizing international events of this nature contributes to creating an inclusive society, particularly through sports like cricket.
This fosters increased connection between the visually impaired community and mainstream society.
The triangular series offers visually impaired players an opportunity to showcase their talents, inspiring
one another.
