Triangular Blind Cricket Series From Feb 22
Muhammad Rameez Published February 16, 2024 | 07:10 PM
The second edition of the UAE Triangular Cricket Series for the Blind would kick off from February 22 to 25 at the ICC Cricket Academy Ground, Sports City, Dubai
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The second edition of the UAE Triangular Cricket Series for the Blind would kick off from February 22 to 25 at the ICC Cricket academy Ground, Sports City, Dubai.
Teams from India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka would feature in the series conducted by Cricket Association for the Blind in India Samarthanam, World Blind Cricket Council and Well wishers of Blind Cricket in the UAE, said a press release issued here on Monday.
Shabana Abdul Razak was the organizing committee Chairperson while other committee members include Secretary U Nagaraja Rau (Director Bhima UAE), Coordinators Fida Askar (Former Ranji Trophy Player) , Suku, EK Radhakrishnan and Treasurer Anoop Ravi.
World Blind Cricket Council Vice President and CABK Chairman, Rajanish Henry, expressed that the overwhelming support received from the UAE audience during the first edition of the UAE Triangular Cricket Series has inspired them to organize the second edition. Organizing international events of this nature contributes to creating an inclusive society, particularly through sports like cricket. This fosters increased connection between the visually impaired community and mainstream society.
The triangular series offers visually impaired players an opportunity to showcase their talents, inspiring
one another.
Recent Stories
SFA recovers 250 packets of fake spices from shop
Woman abducted in Wah
TikTok, PCB team up for HBL PSL 9
Two dead in south Israel shooting: hospital
PCB joins hands with TikTok for HBL PSL 9
Hong Kong Customs busts largest money laundering case on record
Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) organises debating competition
PTI alleges massive vote fraud in Feb 8 elections
Zelensky signs 'historic' security pact with Germany
NASA to launch new mission to study ultraviolet sky, stars, stellar explosions
Commissioner chairs meeting on 'Sargodha Day' preparations
DC conducts interviews for recruiting Danish School teachers
More Stories From Sports
-
TikTok, PCB team up for HBL PSL 91 hour ago
-
PCB joins hands with TikTok for HBL PSL 91 hour ago
-
Foolproof security to be ensured during PSL, says Additional IG south1 hour ago
-
33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship; Hamza Saeed won gold medal for Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Sania’s new pictures leave fans, followers in awe2 hours ago
-
PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check matches’ schedule4 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lock horns tomorrow4 hours ago
-
Multanites ready to host PSL event, says DC1 hour ago
-
England 31-0 after bowling out India for 445 in third Test5 hours ago
-
Sultan's not to repeat previous mistakes: Khushdil Shah20 hours ago
-
China's Pan Zhanle wins men's 100m freestyle world title21 hours ago
-
Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'22 hours ago