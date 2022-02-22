Tribal Games begins amid great fun and enthusiasm at Jamrud Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Tuesday inaugurated the second phase of Tribal Games, carrying six different games with more than 1500 players taking part at Jamrud Sports Complex, District Khyber.

Member Provincial Assembly Shafique Sher, Secretary Sports KP Amir Sultan Tareen, DG Sports Khalid Khan, Director Sports Merged Area Pir Abdullah Shah, AD Sports Miss Gul Rukh, Organizing Secretary Awan Hussain, Director Games Ayub Khan, Sports Manager Rahad Gul Mullah Gori, officials and players were also present during the colourful opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony was started with recitation from Holy Quran by Qazi Inam Ullah, followed by National Anthem and March Past of all the 13 contingents from seven merged area districts including South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Khurram, Orakzai, Khyber, Bajaur, Mohmand and six sub-districts comprising sub-district, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan.

The children of the Roshan Public school Landikotel Tehsil, presented a smart military drill they prepared excellently and received thundering applause from the sitting spectators. There was a similarity of what the jawans of the armed forces military display at the Wagha Border. The children were in an excellent tone of mind, chanting the slogan of Allah O Akbar, Allah O Akbar.

More than 1,500 players are participating in football, volleyball, kabaddi, hockey, basketball and athletics. The Games will continue till February 27 and the closing ceremony will be held at Lala Rafique Sports Arena, Qayyum Sports Complex.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan will distribute prizes among the players. Football is being organized at Tahmas Khan Football Stadium Peshawar, Volleyball at Islamia College University Peshawar, Kabaddi at Mohmand district, Hockey at Islamia College, Basketball and Athletics will be played in Peshawar Sports Complex.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Federal Minister Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that the government has promised to provide facilities at par with the settled districts in the merged districts, which is being fulfilled.

He said that the government has allocated Rs. 289.479 million for the upgradation of Jamrud Sports Complex as per the international standard with multiple sports facilities and would soon be available for the Games like cricket, football, hockey, all indoor Games besides developing a separate gymnasium, hostel and increasing spectator seating facilities.

He said that the provincial government has allocated a huge amount for provision of sports facilities and promotion of sports in the integrated districts. Sports projects are underway in all the districts, the completion of which will provide world class sports facilities to the youth of the integrated districts near their homes.

He said that Rs 279 million has been earmarked for sports facilities in Bajaur, Rs 70 million for Mohmand, Rs 289 million for Khyber, Rs 335 million for Orakzai, Rs 177 million for South Waziristan, Rs 595 million for Rs 145 million and Rs 253 million for North Waziristan. New Complexes have also been constructed.

Similarly, Rs. 2204 million has been allocated for sports in Kohat, Peshawar, Bannu, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan sub-divisions. Noor Ul Haq Qadri thanked Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for giving approval of Rs. 7000 million for the development of sports infrastructure all across tribal areas with the aim to bring tribal youth in the main stream of talent.

Earlier, Director Sports Pir Abdullah Shah in his address thanked the federal minister and Secretary Sports for extending all out support. He also presented a traditional turban to Federal Minister Noor UI Haq Qadri and a Games shield to Secretary Sports, DG Sports, DC and AC Khyber.

Pir Abdullah said that all measures are being taken for the promotion of sports in the integrated districts and provision of facilities to the players. Competitions are being held from time to time. About 3631 athletes and officials participated in Tehsil level sports in the first phase.

In the first phase, Athletics, Volleyball, Basketball, Badminton, Boxing, Baseball, Bodybuilding, Cricket, Football, Table Tennis, Gymnastics, Hockey, Judo. Kabaddi, Taekwondo, Wushu and Weightlifting competitions were held at various grounds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the tribal districts.

Later, Federal Minister Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Sports Secretary Amir Sultan Tareen formally inaugurated the spring tree planting campaign in Khyber by planting trees in Jamrud Sports Complex.