Tribal Lines, Mardan Bears, Bannu Panthers secure victories

Mardan Bears and Bannu Panthers registered victories against their respective rivals in the matches simultaneously played at fully decorated Ratta Kolachi Sports Complex and Qazi Mohib Sports Complex on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Mardan Bears and Bannu Panthers registered victories against their respective rivals in the matches simultaneously played at fully decorated Ratta Kolachi sports Complex and Qazi Mohib Sports Complex on Thursday.

Both Mardan Bears and Bannu Panthers had one lost one match each in their earlier matches and both had strengthened their position in the League.

Mardan Bears defeated Dera Ismail Khan Stallions by 5-2 while Bannu Panthers defeated Hazara Worries by three goals to clinch the points table of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Hockey League.

The district administration headed by Nawab Sameer Leghari, the Assistant Commissioner of Dera matches, organized all the four teams, which for the first time in the history of Dera Ismail Khan, participated in hockey matches for which the best arrangements were made.

All the bazaars of the city, Gali, Mohalla and all the streets going toward Rata Kalachi Sports Complex were decorated with beautiful benches, placards and big billboards. A large number of people were present while the school children greeted the players warmly.

This was the first time in the history of Dera Ismail Khan that hockey players had reached Dera for the second time since 1994, when the victorious team of the world visited Dera and the people of Dera warmly garlanded them.

On the special directives of the Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Provincial Minister Faisal Amin, Deputy Commissioner Arif Ullah Awan, and former District Nazim Captain (Retd) Umar Amin, Assistant Commissioner Nawab Sameer Laghari along with the officials of the district administration, DPO Dera and Regional Sports Officer Raziullah Betni led the players' procession toward the Stadium and warmly received them at the entry point to the newly laid Astro-Turf.

There were old hockey players, officials of the Dera Hockey Association, and elders of the areas as well during the receptions for Olympians and International players of four participating teams. A contingent of Police ensured foolproof security with officials of the Rescue 1122 were there during the matches.

The ceremony started with the recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by participation of the players and guests in the National Anthem.

In the second match played at Ratta Kolachi Sports Complex Dera Ismail Khan, Tribal Lions defeated Kohat Eagles by a tennis score margin 9-3. It was the second minute of the match when Tribal Lions took the lead through international Hammad Anjum through a field goal. After taking the lead Tribal Lions put in more pressure and scored another goal after three minute through international Rana Waheed on the field attempt.

It was Hammad Anjum who travelled past three defenders and gave a free ball to Rana Waheed who did nothing wrong in dispatching it into the net to make the tally 2-0.

When taking 2-0, it was in the 10th minute when Rana Waheed scored another beautiful goal from the top of the D area and did not give much time to the rival goal-keeper to stop.

When taking a three goal lead, this time Kohat Eagles Bilal, the center striker, reduced the margin through a field attempt, making the tally 3-1.

In the 19th minute Rana Waheed scored the first hat-trick of the League by scoring a beautiful goal after dodging two defenders and even the onrushing goal-keeper of Kohat Tiger.

In the next minute Bilal of Kohat reduced the margin by scoring his second goal and second goal of the team as well.

At 4-2, Tribal Lions scored the fifth goal through inside right, Osama on the field attempt, in the 34th minute, Usman, 39th minute Yasin on penalty corner, Rana Waheed in the 44th minute, 60th minute Hammad Anjum scored one goal each. Rana Waheed was the pick of the pack who scored four goals while in the dying moments Arbab of Kohat Eagles reduced the margin by scoring his team's third goal. Thus, the Tribal Lions won the match by 9-3. Shahid Gul and Fareed Ullah supervised the margin.

In the second match Mardan Bears defeated Kohat Eagles by 5-2. Hamza Waheed scored two goals, Mohib Ulah and Wajid scored one goal each while Aziz and Azhar reduced the margin.

In the other match played at Qazi Mohib Hockey Stadium, Bannu, Bannu Panthers defeated Hazara Worries by 3-2. International Safyan scored two goals and Zakir scored one goal for Bannu Painters. International Rizwan scored two goals on penalty corners.

The next matches will be played at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium, Peshawar, Kohat, Charsadda and Mardan.