Tribesmen agree to allow survey for setting up industrial estate

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The tribesmen of Sheikh Kalley (Garro Kalley) district Bajaur have agreed on Friday to allow the resumption of the process of geotechnical survey by the consultants of the Small Industries Development board to set up an industrial estate.

The negotiations between the district administration and revenue department with the local residents were held on the special request of the Managing Director (MD) SIDB Habib Ullah Arif and Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Sahibzada Zulfikar Ali to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the district.

Those who participated in the talks with the local tribesmen include Assistant Commissioner (HQs) Khar, Dr Sadiq Ali, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Khar Shah Nawaz, local police and revenue officials.

During the negotiations, the residents demanded fixation of final rates and compensation and redressal of their other grievances regarding the acquisition of land for the project of the industrial estate.

After multiple rounds of talks, the officials of the district administration succeeded in convincing the locals to allow the resumption of work and not creating hurdles in the work of the under-process survey.

The administration has directed the local residents to submit the Names of their representative committee from Sheikh Kally to called a meeting of the local jirga and elders to finalize the rates and categories of land for in acquisition.