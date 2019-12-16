Tribunal for ex-British Cycling doctor adjourned on medical grounds

Former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman's tribunal has been adjourned, potentially until May next year, on medical grounds

Freeman has admitted 18 charges brought against him by the General Medical Council relating to the ordering of testosterone gel to British Cycling headquarters in 2011 but has denied four others.

He was unable to attend proceedings in Manchester last week on health grounds and his lawyer, Mary O'Rourke, on Monday requested an adjournment.

That was accepted by the panel at the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service.

Freeman denies the testosterone gel was intended for athletes' use.

Shane Sutton, who resigned as British Cycling's technical director in 2016, has been named as the person Freeman ordered testosterone for in 2011.

Sutton denies the claims and rejected O'Rourke's allegations last month that he was a "serial liar" and "doper".

The hearing, which began in October, had originally been expected to take place in February this year.