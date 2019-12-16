UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tribunal For Ex-British Cycling Doctor Adjourned On Medical Grounds

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 10:46 PM

Tribunal for ex-British Cycling doctor adjourned on medical grounds

Former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman's tribunal has been adjourned, potentially until May next year, on medical grounds

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman's tribunal has been adjourned, potentially until May next year, on medical grounds.

Freeman has admitted 18 charges brought against him by the General Medical Council relating to the ordering of testosterone gel to British Cycling headquarters in 2011 but has denied four others.

He was unable to attend proceedings in Manchester last week on health grounds and his lawyer, Mary O'Rourke, on Monday requested an adjournment.

That was accepted by the panel at the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service.

Freeman denies the testosterone gel was intended for athletes' use.

Shane Sutton, who resigned as British Cycling's technical director in 2016, has been named as the person Freeman ordered testosterone for in 2011.

Sutton denies the claims and rejected O'Rourke's allegations last month that he was a "serial liar" and "doper".

The hearing, which began in October, had originally been expected to take place in February this year.

Related Topics

Hearing Cycling Doctor Mary Manchester Georgian Lari February May October 2016

Recent Stories

About 400 Evacuated From Polish Court Over Suspici ..

3 minutes ago

Ecclestone heiress robbed of precious gems in Lond ..

3 minutes ago

APS tragedy unites nation against terrorism: Natio ..

5 minutes ago

Zimbabwean Vice President's Wife Charged With Tryi ..

5 minutes ago

50 % Americans say Trump should be impeached and r ..

5 minutes ago

Italy Issued 12% More Visas to Russians Over Past ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.