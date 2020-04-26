Tributes pour in for Sana Mir on social media

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan former women team's captain Sana Mir's illustrious career was celebrated on social media after she announced retirement from international cricket on Saturday.

The record-breaking cricketer, an inspirational leader and a phenomenal ambassador for the sport, Sana Mir made 226 international appearances in her 15-year long career since her debut in 2005. She also led the national side in 137 matches.

In her glittering career, she claimed 151 wickets in 120 ODIs and 89 wickets in 106 T20Is with her off-spin, and scored 2,432 international runs.

International Cricket Council (ICC), the world game's governing body on Sunday posted a host of twitter messages of cricketing fraternity, lauding the all-rounder. "An astute spinner, an inspiring captain, a role model for girls around the world – we celebrate @mir_sana05's 15-year-long career," the ICC said on its twitter handle.

Sana Mir is country's leading ODI wicket-taker and was also the first female cricketer from Pakistan to take 100 wickets in the format.

"Sana Mir, who announced her retirement today, was the first bowler from Pakistan to take 100 wickets in women's ODIs.

"She achieved the feat against Bangladesh during the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier," Cricket World Cup tweeted while highlighting her feats.

Her teammates also shared special twitter messages, cherishing the experience of playing with her over the years.

National women team skipper Bismah Maroof while expressing her good wishes for Sana posted a letter which reads as, "Dear Sana, Your experience, dedication and presence will be sorely missed. You are everything one could look for a mentor. I appreciated you so much and value everything have learned from you. Thank you for all your support over the past years. Your willingness to help me in other aspects of my life is something I will always appreciate.

Your honesty and generosity are inspiring. To the true ambassador of the game, to a friend and sister. Thank you will be missed. Good luck with your future endeavours." Women opening batter, Javeria Khan also appreciated Sana telling all-rounder that her career had been a marvelous and trailblazing innings.

"For being a catalyst in bringing Pakistan Women Cricket to the fore, for walking on this unsteady path with a never give up attitude, and for helping me in my career…. Thank you and respects.

"A player is a player on and off the field and a captain always remains a captain. Cheering for your bright journey ahead.

"Cheers to all the memories we made along the way, the tears and the laughs. The cricket field not be the same without your, will miss you. You are always in my prayers," she said.

Another women team member Syeda Nain Abidi said that it had been an absolute pleasure playing with Sana. "You've always did your best for Pakistan cricket. You have been an inspiration to us with your resilience, courage & above all the passion & love U showed towards this beautiful sport!," she tweeted.

Wish you all the best Buddy.

" "You have worked hard for Pakistan ! It was an honour playing under your leadership. Lots of prayers for the new journey.

Bigger achievements ahead. Thank you for serving Pakistan in the amazing way you did. We are proud of you," all-rounder Kainat Imtiaz said on her twitter handle.

Former and present cricketers from other teams also took to twitter to congratulate Sana Mir on a stellar career.

Former Indian women team captain Jhulan Goswami while congratulating Sana on her wonderful career said: "It was always a pleasure playing against you. A true ambassador of women's cricket across the globe and someone who inspired a generation of cricketers to take up the sport.

Former Irish cricketer Isobel Joyce also congratulated Sana on an incredible career saying: "Few people in sport have done more to break down barriers for those coming behind them and been such an ambassador for cricket and Pakistan. Looking forward to seeing what comes next!" South Africa's batter Mignon du Preez said: "You will be missed Sana! You can be extremely proud of all your accomplishments! All the best for your future endeavours!" New Zealand all-rounder Suzie Bates said: "Congratulations Sana on an amazing career with Pakistan and for everything you have done for cricket in your country and globally. You have been an inspirational leader to many and I can't wait to see what the future has in store for you." Similarly India's Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey and Anjum Chopra South Africa's Marizanne Kapp also took to twitter to convey their best wishes to Sana.

Players from the men's game also wished the star Pakistan all-rounder a happy retirement.

Renowned commentator Alan Wilkins congratulated Sana on her achievements. "On everything you achieved in the game, but now begins your next chapter, and if you inspire as much as you have done in 15 years of cricket, then we're all going to be richer for knowing you," he said.

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim in a tweet message said: "A true stalwart of Pakistan cricket today announced her retirement…..but what a fantastic career it was. A career which saw many high. Wish you all the best in your next chapter legend." Batsman Muhammad Hafeez said on his twitter handle while addressing Sana posted: "U must be proud what u achieved for beloved country. U inspired many so Well done & Best wishes for future endeavours. Stay Blessed." Test team captain Azhar Ali while congratulating Sana said: "You made us proud. I wish you all the best for your future plans." Pacer Wahab Riaz said: "Congratulations on an amazing career….. but as they say, all good things come to an end! You served the nation with pride and passion and achieved many great things for the nation. Happy retirement!""A super career and a legend of Pakistan cricket happy retirement… a true inspiration for many around the world," fast bowler Hassan Ali tweeted.

"Congrats on a fine career…. Great getting to know you and am sure you will be as much of a success off the field as you were on it," former New Zealand cricketer Grant Elliot said while congratulating Sana.