Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 11:51 PM

Trilby-wearing Pulkkanen heads South African Open

Finn Tapio Pulkkanen, known as 'The Hat' because of his unusual golf headwear, held a one-shot South African Open second-round lead Friday after a five-birdie 66 in Johannesburg

The 29-year-old, ranked 385 in the world, leads from South Africans Jaco Ahlers, Trevor Fisher, Thriston Lawrence and amateur Jayden Schaper and Englishman Sam Horsfield.

The 29-year-old, ranked 385 in the world, leads from South Africans Jaco Ahlers, Trevor Fisher, Thriston Lawrence and amateur Jayden Schaper and Englishman Sam Horsfield.

Rounds of 65 and 66 gave Pulkkanen a halfway total of 131, 11 under par at Randpark Golf Club as he pursues a first European Tour title.

Pulkkanen has been part of the European Tour since 2018 and stands out because he wears a trilby hat rather than a traditional cap.

"My decision to wear a trilby hat rather than a cap began when I was a junior golfer in Finland," Pulkkanen told AFP.

"I was influenced by the captain of my golf club. His wife was American and he used to travel to the United States with her.

"During one visit, he bought a trilby and wore it when playing golf. I liked the look and copied him.

"Sometimes it is too cold to wear it so I adapt to the conditions and usually switch to a beanie.

" Pulkkanen has been a model of consistency in suburban Johannesburg, dropping only one shot in 36 holes.

His bogey-free second round included two birdie streaks -- three in a row from the third and two in succession from the 14th.

Schaper, 18, turned heads when declaring after the opening round that he "had as good a chance as anyone else of winning the South African Open".

However, fears that this might have been misplaced confidence were dispelled when he overcame front-nine jitters to claim five birdies on the inward trek.

Veteran South African golf commentator Denis Hutchinson was the last amateur winner of the South African Open, 61 years ago.

The big Names in the field -- major winners Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel from South Africa -- experienced mixed fortunes.

Defending champion Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open winner, carded a two-under 69 to lie three strokes behind Pulkkanen.

But 2011 Masters champion Schwartzel, sidelined for much of last season by a wrist injury, missed the cut despite shooting a 67 in the second round.

