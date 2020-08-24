UrduPoint.com
Trincao, Rui Silva Get Maiden Portugal Call-ups

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 07:23 PM

Granada goalkeeper Rui Silva and Barcelona striker Joao Trincao on Monday received their maiden call-ups for Portugal's squad for next month's UEFA Nations League matches against Croatia and Sweden

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Granada goalkeeper Rui Silva and Barcelona striker Joao Trincao on Monday received their maiden call-ups for Portugal's squad for next month's UEFA Nations League matches against Croatia and Sweden.

After nine months with no international action because of the coronavirus pandemic, coach Fernando Santos picked a squad of experienced players.

"We opted, in 95% of the case, for players who have been working with us for a long time and who best know our game," Santos said.

Portugal host Croatia on September 5 in Porto before taking on Sweden in Solna three days later.

"I must take advantage of the Nations League to start thinking of the 2021 Euro," Santos said.

"We've spent a lot of time without meeting up, so selection for the Euro will depend a lot on the analysis of upcoming matches.

" Portugal squad Goalkeepers (3): Anthony Lopes (Lyon/FRA), Rui Patricio (Wolverhampton/ENG), Rui Silva (Granada/ESP) Defenders (8): Joao Cancelo (Manchester City/ENG), Nelson Semedo (Barcelona/ESP), Domingos Duarte (Granada/ESP), Jose Fonte (Lille/FRA), Pepe (FC Porto), Ruben Dias (Benfica), Mario Rui (Napoli/ITA), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund/GER)Midfielders (7): Danilo Pereira (FC Porto), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton/ENG), Andre Gomes (Everton/ENG), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/ENG), Renato Sanches (Lille/FRA), Joao Moutinho (Wolverhampton/ENG), Sergio Oliveira (FC Porto)Strikers (6): Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton/ENG), Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/ITA), Francisco Trincao (Barcelona/ESP), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia/ESP), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid/ESP).

