'Triple 2020': Bayern Back In Munich Ahead Of Fan-less Celebrations

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 10:58 PM

'Triple 2020': Bayern back in Munich ahead of fan-less celebrations

Champions League winners Bayern Munich returned to Bavaria on Monday after clinching the side's second treble but celebrations will be without their fans due to the coronavirus pandemic

Munich, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Champions League winners Bayern Munich returned to Bavaria on Monday after clinching the side's second treble but celebrations will be without their fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara was the first off the plane, Manuel Neuer carried the trophy as Robert Lewandowski wore sunglasses, all wearing t-shirts adorned with "Triple 2020" in bright sunshine.

The players and coaching staff wore club masks while David Alaba held the match ball from the 1-0 win over French champions Paris Saint-Germain as state premier Markus Soeder welcomed squad home.

Coach Hansi Flick said had been no curfew the previous evening as the team celebrated at their hotel after lifting the European Cup for a sixth time.

In the past, Bayern celebrated by showing the trophy to fans from a balcony at Munich city hall. This time there will be a private event at the Allianz Arena.

Players will have a two-week holiday after the festivities before they start the new campaign by travelling to fifth-tier amateur outfit Dueren to begin their defence of the German Cup.

