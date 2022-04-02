Triple crown for Amir, two each for Abdur Rehman, Hajra in Punjab Junior Tennis Championship

Tennis sensation Amir Mazari (Aitchison) claimed triple crowns while Abdur Rehman (SICAS) and Hajra Sohail (Aitchison) grabbed two titles each in the Talat Rafiq Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 that concluded here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Tennis sensation Amir Mazari (Aitchison) claimed triple crowns while Abdur Rehman (SICAS) and Hajra Sohail (Aitchison) grabbed two titles each in the Talat Rafiq Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 that concluded here at the Punjab Tennis academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah Saturday.

In the boys U-16 final, phenomenal Amir Mazari played tremendous tennis against Abdur Rehman and overwhelmed him by 8-3 to clinch the title. Amir Mazari doubled his crowns, when he outpaced the same opponent - Abdur Rehman with the same score of 8-3 in the boys U-14 final. Talented Amir completed the hat-trick of the titles, when he, partnering with Abdur Rehman, trounced the pair of Aalay Husnain and Eesa Bilal 6-2 in the boys U-14 doubles final.

Abdur Rehman (AAA Associates), who earlier, partnering with Amir Mazari, grabbed the doubles title, added another crown in his tally when he defeated her younger sister, Hajra Sohail, 8-6 in the boys/girls U-12 final.

Sensational Hajra Sohail first earned the girls U-16 title by toppling Bismal Zia 8-1 in the final and then she completed the brace of her crowns, when she thrashed young Ehsan Bari by 8-0 in the boys/girls U-10 final.

PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners and top performers. Other notables present on the occasion were players and their families and tennis enthusiasts.