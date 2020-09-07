UrduPoint.com
Triple Jumper Rojas Leaps To World Leading 14.71m

Muhammad Rameez 59 seconds ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 03:48 PM

Triple jumper Rojas leaps to world leading 14.71m

World champion Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela extended her season's best to a world-leading 14.71 meters to win the triple jump in a competition in Spain's Castellon

MADRID (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :World champion Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela extended her season's best to a world-leading 14.71 meters to win the triple jump in a competition in Spain's Castellon.

The world indoor record holder had opened her outdoor season in mid-August at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Monaco, winning with a jump of 14.

27m.

In Castellon on Saturday, after a foul in the opening round, she landed at 14.47m in round two and almost matched that in the third round with 14.42m. The 24-year-old saved her best for the last round as she leapt out to 14.71m.This February, Rojas set a world indoor record of 15.43m in Madrid, beating the previous mark of 15.36m held by Russia's Tatiana Lebedeva.

