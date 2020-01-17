Trippier to miss Eibar trip with groin injury

England defender Kieran Trippier will miss Atletico Madrid's La Liga game at Eibar this weekend with a groin injury, the club said on Friday

Atletico will hope Trippier can recover quickly, with the Madrid derby against Real coming up on February 1.

"Kieran Trippier will not be available for the game against Eibar after feeling discomfort in his groin," an Atletico statement said.

"The English right-back has done several individual sessions prior to yesterday, when he trained with the rest of his teammates.

"However, the discomfort has not subsided and Trippier will not travel with the team for the match against Eibar."Trippier played the full 120 minutes of normal and extra-time as Atletico were beaten on penalties in the final of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday.

Atletico sit third in La Liga, five points behind Barcelona and Real Madrid before Saturday's game in the Basque Country.