Triumph for PAF Skyview Golf Club in Ladies Inter Club Golf

PAF Skyview golf emerged winners at the end of the second Inter Club Ladies Golf Championship here on Thursday at the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Golf Course

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :PAF Skyview golf emerged winners at the end of the second Inter Club Ladies Golf Championship here on Thursday at the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Golf Course.

Five golf clubs of Lahore Gymkhana, Garrison Golf Club, Defence Raya Golf Club, Royal Palm Club and PAF Skyview Golf Club were seen engaged in competitive golf during the 18 hole event.

Performance wise the Inter Club Ladies Championship brought prestige, distinction and accompanying ascendancy for the PAF Skyview Golf Team comprising of players with enormous golf playing ability and the Names are Humna Amjad, Suneya Osama, Shahzadi Gulfam and Shehnaz Moeen. The combination played cohesively to compile a winning aggregate score of gross 261. For this triumphant team, the two girls Humna Amjad and Suneya Osama played with tenacity, resolve and nerve and through quality application of golfing skills brought honors for their parent club. Another important contributor to the winning effort was Shahzadi Gulfam who used her experience to enable her team to capture the beautiful Inter Club Ladies Team Trophy.

In the race for individual honors in handicap category, 0-13,the winner net was Ana James Gill of Royal Palm.

Second net winner was Ghazala Yasmin of Garrison Golf Club.And in the gross segment ,Humna Amajd emerged as the best gross winner. Runner up gross was Suneya Osama of PAF Skyview Golf Club.

Other Results; Handicap category 14-24;Shabana Waheed, 1st net; Dr Fauzia Umber, 2nd net; Nighat Akram, 3rd net; Shahzadi Gulfam, 1st gross; Tehmina Rashid, 2nd gross; Syeda Iman Ali Shah, 3rd gross; Handicap category ,25-36;Syeda Laiba Shah,1st net;Asma Maqboos, 2nd net; Bela Azam, 3rd net; Minaa Zainab,1st gross; Maimoona Azam, 2nd gross; Gufareen Waheed, 3rd gross.

Ana James Gill hit the longest drive and nearest to the pin prize went to Ghazala Yasmin.

At the conclusion of the 2nd Inter Club Ladies Golf Event at Royal Palm Golf Club,Miss Kathaline Macdonald, Political and Economic Chief, US Consulate and Miss Kelly Kopcial ,Counsellor US Consulate awarded prizes to the winners in the presence of Ayesha Hamid, Tournament Director, Minaa Zainab, Tournament Coordinator and Col Jameel Khalid, Director Golf, Royal Palm.