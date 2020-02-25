UrduPoint.com
Troon To Host 2023 British Open

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 09:02 PM

Royal Troon will host the 2023 British Open, 100 years after the Scottish course hosted for the first time, the R&A announced on Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Royal Troon will host the 2023 British Open, 100 years after the Scottish course hosted for the first time, the R&A announced on Tuesday.

Troon will host the Open for the 10th time and the first since a dazzling duel between Henrik Stenson and American great Phil Mickelson in 2016. The Swede won by three strokes to become the first Scandinavian to secure the famed Claret Jug.

The 1923 edition was also closely-fought with Englishman Arthur Havers defeating American Walter Hagen by one stroke.

"Royal Troon is one of the world's greatest championships links," said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club (R&A) which organises the Open.

"It has produced many memorable moments throughout the history of The Open including the dramatic duel between Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson that captivated millions of fans around the world in 2016.

"We are very much looking forward to celebrating another milestone in the cherished history of The Open when we mark the 100th anniversary of the Championship first being played at Royal Troon.

"It will be fascinating to see who will emerge from the world-class field to lift the Claret Jug in 2023."

