‘Trophies Should Be Won, Not Given’

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 07:35 PM

‘Trophies should be won, not given’

Multan Sultan Owner Ali Khan Tareen responds to a suggestion that the trophy of PSL should be given to his team for topping the group stage.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2020) Multan Sultan owner Ali Khan Tareen said that tropies should be won and not given.

He gave these statement in response to a proposal that Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 trophy should be given to Multan Sultans for topping the group stage.

Taking to Twitter, Ali Khan Tareen it would be ridiculous for the Pakistan cricket board (PCB) to just give Sultans the trophy.

“Finishing at No.1 means we were the most dominant/ consistent team, but it doesn’t mean we won. It would be ridiculous for the PCB to just give us the trophy. All four teams have the same chance of winning.

Trophies should be won, not given,” he said.

He also said: “And as I’ve always said, trophies are not important. Helping players develop, giving them a platform and watching them excel is so much more rewarding. So that’s why I want the remaining games to be played later in the year so our local players get more opportunities to shine,”.

It may be mentioned here that PSL playoffs were postponed by the PCB after completion of the group stage due to novel coronavirus.

The governing body had announced to reschedule all the remaining matches following the normalization of situation.

