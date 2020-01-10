UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trophy, Logo Of KP U21 Games Unveiled In Bannu Region

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 08:05 PM

Trophy, logo of KP U21 Games unveiled in Bannu Region

Deputy Commissioner Ata-ur-Rehman Friday unveiled the coveted trophy and logo of the forthcoming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-21 Games in Directorate of Sports Auditorium at Bannu Stadium wherein 22907 male and female players in 27 female and 32 male Games to be commencing in three different phases at Tehsil, District and Regional levels

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ata-ur-Rehman Friday unveiled the coveted trophy and logo of the forthcoming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-21 Games in Directorate of sports Auditorium at Bannu Stadium wherein 22907 male and female players in 27 female and 32 male Games to be commencing in three different phases at Tehsil, District and Regional levels.

Players from Lakki Marwat, Bannu, President and Secretaries of various associations, Regional Sports Officer Amir Zahid Shah, Zakir Khan, DSO Nowshera Jamshed Baloch, District Sports Officer Lakki Marwat Adil Shah, Chief Coach Shafqat Ullah, Coordinator Yousaf Khan and Assistant Commissioner Bannu Shoaib Abbas were also present.

Special Deputy Commissioner Atta-ur-Rahman was the guest of honor at the event. He appreciated the Directorate of Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Secretary Sports Kamran Rehman Khan for taking keen interest in holding mega Games.

Deputy Commissioner Atta-ur-Rehman assured the players of the district administration's support and announced that cash prizes would be awarded to the players, who won medals in the Games. Six different game trials will be held at Tehsil level from January 17 to 21 at the Tehsil level in Bannu Region while Inter-Tehsil competition will start from February 11.

Related Topics

Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Male Nowshera Lakki Marwat Jamshed Zahid Shah January February Event From Coach

Recent Stories

Bulgaria's Environment Minister Charged Over Water ..

1 minute ago

Shaheed Benazirabad Police nab 11940 outlaws durin ..

1 minute ago

Station Commander visits Rawalpindi Chamber of Com ..

1 minute ago

Peterhansel takes stage but Sainz retains Dakar le ..

1 minute ago

Spanish Supreme Court Rules to Continue Criminal P ..

9 minutes ago

Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Forum kicks off ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.