Trophy, logo of KP U21 Games unveiled in Bannu Region

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ata-ur-Rehman Friday unveiled the coveted trophy and logo of the forthcoming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-21 Games in Directorate of sports Auditorium at Bannu Stadium wherein 22907 male and female players in 27 female and 32 male Games to be commencing in three different phases at Tehsil, District and Regional levels.

Players from Lakki Marwat, Bannu, President and Secretaries of various associations, Regional Sports Officer Amir Zahid Shah, Zakir Khan, DSO Nowshera Jamshed Baloch, District Sports Officer Lakki Marwat Adil Shah, Chief Coach Shafqat Ullah, Coordinator Yousaf Khan and Assistant Commissioner Bannu Shoaib Abbas were also present.

Special Deputy Commissioner Atta-ur-Rahman was the guest of honor at the event. He appreciated the Directorate of Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Secretary Sports Kamran Rehman Khan for taking keen interest in holding mega Games.

Deputy Commissioner Atta-ur-Rehman assured the players of the district administration's support and announced that cash prizes would be awarded to the players, who won medals in the Games. Six different game trials will be held at Tehsil level from January 17 to 21 at the Tehsil level in Bannu Region while Inter-Tehsil competition will start from February 11.