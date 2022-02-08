Trophy of 17th Cholistan Desert Rally unveiled at opening ceremony

The opening ceremony of the 17th International Cholistan Desert Rally was held at DHA Bahawalpur here on Tuesday. Secretary Tourism Asadullah Faiz, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Sahibzada Usman Abbasi, Sahibzada Faiz-ur-Rasheed Abbasi, and Brigadier (retd) Basharat of DHA Bahawalpur unveiled the trophy of 17th International Cholistan Desert Rally

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The opening ceremony of the 17th International Cholistan Desert Rally was held at DHA Bahawalpur here on Tuesday. Secretary Tourism Asadullah Faiz, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Sahibzada Usman Abbasi, Sahibzada Faiz-ur-Rasheed Abbasi, and Brigadier (retd) Basharat of DHA Bahawalpur unveiled the trophy of 17th International Cholistan Desert Rally.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Bahawalpur said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, practical steps are being taken to promote tourism in the region.

He said that the 17th International Cholistan Desert Rally is a mega event that includes races as well as cultural activities. On the occasion of the 17th International Cholistan TDCP Rally, beautiful colorful events are being organized in all three districts of the division.

He said that the role of district administration and other institutions is very prominent. The 17th International TDCP rally includes participants from four provinces and it is a perfect example of unity and solidarity.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has said that SOPs related to coronavirus will also be ensured on the occasion. Secretary Tourism Asadullah Faiz has said that tourism plays an important role in the economy of a country. The grand event of the 17th International Cholistan Desert Rally includes the cooperation of Abbasi family, divisional and district administration, Pakistan Army, Rangers, Police and other agencies. In South Punjab, work is being started on projects like Desert Safari, Water Sport, Mega Project at Ghazi Ghat, and Chair Lift and Cable car.