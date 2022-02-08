UrduPoint.com

Trophy Of 17th Cholistan Desert Rally Unveiled At Opening Ceremony

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 08, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Trophy of 17th Cholistan Desert Rally unveiled at opening ceremony

The opening ceremony of the 17th International Cholistan Desert Rally was held at DHA Bahawalpur here on Tuesday. Secretary Tourism Asadullah Faiz, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Sahibzada Usman Abbasi, Sahibzada Faiz-ur-Rasheed Abbasi, and Brigadier (retd) Basharat of DHA Bahawalpur unveiled the trophy of 17th International Cholistan Desert Rally

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The opening ceremony of the 17th International Cholistan Desert Rally was held at DHA Bahawalpur here on Tuesday. Secretary Tourism Asadullah Faiz, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Sahibzada Usman Abbasi, Sahibzada Faiz-ur-Rasheed Abbasi, and Brigadier (retd) Basharat of DHA Bahawalpur unveiled the trophy of 17th International Cholistan Desert Rally.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Bahawalpur said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, practical steps are being taken to promote tourism in the region.

He said that the 17th International Cholistan Desert Rally is a mega event that includes races as well as cultural activities. On the occasion of the 17th International Cholistan TDCP Rally, beautiful colorful events are being organized in all three districts of the division.

He said that the role of district administration and other institutions is very prominent. The 17th International TDCP rally includes participants from four provinces and it is a perfect example of unity and solidarity.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has said that SOPs related to coronavirus will also be ensured on the occasion. Secretary Tourism Asadullah Faiz has said that tourism plays an important role in the economy of a country. The grand event of the 17th International Cholistan Desert Rally includes the cooperation of Abbasi family, divisional and district administration, Pakistan Army, Rangers, Police and other agencies. In South Punjab, work is being started on projects like Desert Safari, Water Sport, Mega Project at Ghazi Ghat, and Chair Lift and Cable car.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Army Rangers Police Punjab Water Car Ghat Bahawalpur Ghazi Cholistan Family Event All From Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Police launches search operation in different area ..

Police launches search operation in different areas of Murree

55 seconds ago
 'The Power of the Dog' leads Oscar nominations wit ..

'The Power of the Dog' leads Oscar nominations with 12

56 seconds ago
 *US in Process of Deploying Forces to Europe - Cen ..

*US in Process of Deploying Forces to Europe - Central Command

1 minute ago
 Over 40% of Moldovans See Neutrality as Best Way t ..

Over 40% of Moldovans See Neutrality as Best Way to Ensure Republic's Security - ..

1 minute ago
 SU provides another opportunity to students resort ..

SU provides another opportunity to students resorted to making inordinate delay ..

7 minutes ago
 Commander Kyrgyz Air Force calls on Air Chief, lau ..

Commander Kyrgyz Air Force calls on Air Chief, lauds PAF's professionalism

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>