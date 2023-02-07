UrduPoint.com

Trophy Of 18th Cholistan Desert Rally Unveiled

Muhammad Rameez Published February 07, 2023 | 06:19 PM

The trophy of the 18th International Cholistan Desert Rally 2023 was unveiled at Grand Rohi DHA Bahawalpur today

Addressing the ceremony, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar said that Cholistan Desert Rally has become an international sports event. The effort of government departments in organizing the event was commendable.

The International Cholistan Desert Rally included food festivals, handicrafts, and cultural and other entertainment programs, he said.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar, Project Director DHA Bahawalpur Brigadier (retd) Basharat, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed, and Managing Director TDCP Agha Ali Abbas unveiled the winner trophy.

Managing Director Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Agha Ali Abbas said that the soft image of Pakistan would be showcased through the International Cholistan Desert Rally and the culture of Cholistan would be highlighted.

He said that quad bike, dirt bike, and truck races would also be part of this year's International Desert Rally.

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between DHA Bahawalpur and TDCP for the promotion of tourism in the region.

Project Director DHA Brig (Rtd) Bisharat said that various cultural programs would be organized at DHA under the MoU signed with TDCP. He said that local residents would be provided employment during the event.

Event Manager Nauman Khan told that foreign drivers were also participating in the 18th International Cholistan Desert Rally.

