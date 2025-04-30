Trossard Starts For Arsenal In Champions League Semi Against PSG
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta opted to select Leandro Trossard in his attack for the Champions League semi-final first leg against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday
With Thomas Partey suspended for the clash at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta moved Mikel Merino from his recent role as a makeshift striker to fill the void left by the Ghana midfielder.
That switch opened up a place in Arsenal's forward line and, with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus injured, Arteta decided to use Belgian forward Trossard as his central striker.
Trossard, who has netted 10 times in all competitions this term, had scored three goals in his last two appearances for the Gunners, netting twice at Ipswich and once against Crystal Palace.
Arteta left Ben White on the bench, keeping faith with Jakub Kiwior at centre-back in the absence of the injured Gabriel Magalhaes.
PSG boss Luis Enrique recalled Desire Doue to his attack in place of Bradley Barcola, who had started the second leg of the French champions' quarter-final against Aston Villa.
The rest of Luis Enrique's team was unchanged from the group that lost 3-2 at Villa Park, advancing to the last four with a 5-4 aggregate triumph.
Starting line-ups for the Champions League semi-final first leg between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.
Arsenal (4-2-3-1)
David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Declan Rice, Mikel Merino; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard; Gabriel Martinelli; Leandro Trossard
Coach: Mikel Arteta (ESP)
Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3)
Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Coach: Luis Enrique (ESP)
Referee: Slavko Vincic (SLO)
