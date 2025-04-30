Open Menu

Trossard Starts For Arsenal In Champions League Semi Against PSG

Muhammad Rameez Published April 30, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Trossard starts for Arsenal in Champions League semi against PSG

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta opted to select Leandro Trossard in his attack for the Champions League semi-final first leg against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta opted to select Leandro Trossard in his attack for the Champions League semi-final first leg against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

With Thomas Partey suspended for the clash at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta moved Mikel Merino from his recent role as a makeshift striker to fill the void left by the Ghana midfielder.

That switch opened up a place in Arsenal's forward line and, with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus injured, Arteta decided to use Belgian forward Trossard as his central striker.

Trossard, who has netted 10 times in all competitions this term, had scored three goals in his last two appearances for the Gunners, netting twice at Ipswich and once against Crystal Palace.

Arteta left Ben White on the bench, keeping faith with Jakub Kiwior at centre-back in the absence of the injured Gabriel Magalhaes.

PSG boss Luis Enrique recalled Desire Doue to his attack in place of Bradley Barcola, who had started the second leg of the French champions' quarter-final against Aston Villa.

The rest of Luis Enrique's team was unchanged from the group that lost 3-2 at Villa Park, advancing to the last four with a 5-4 aggregate triumph.

Starting line-ups for the Champions League semi-final first leg between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Arsenal (4-2-3-1)

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Declan Rice, Mikel Merino; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard; Gabriel Martinelli; Leandro Trossard

Coach: Mikel Arteta (ESP)

Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3)

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Coach: Luis Enrique (ESP)

Referee: Slavko Vincic (SLO)

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 19 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad U ..

PSL 2025 Match 19 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who ..

5 minutes ago
 PSL X: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against ..

PSL X: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars

10 minutes ago
 HBL PSL achieves milestone of 300 matches

HBL PSL achieves milestone of 300 matches

17 minutes ago
 US to remain engaged with Pakistan, India in chang ..

US to remain engaged with Pakistan, India in changing situation

39 minutes ago
 Cricket to become part of Asian Games 2026 after L ..

Cricket to become part of Asian Games 2026 after LA Olympics 2028

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian a ..

Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian army over LoC violation

1 hour ago
HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at L ..

HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on M ..

1 hour ago
 Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI ..

Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign

3 hours ago
 'Anadolu Creator Lab' launched at NUST as symbol o ..

'Anadolu Creator Lab' launched at NUST as symbol of Turkiye-Pakistan technologic ..

1 minute ago
 PSX turns bearish, loses 3,545 points

PSX turns bearish, loses 3,545 points

1 minute ago
 PCB confirms T20Is against Bangladesh

PCB confirms T20Is against Bangladesh

1 minute ago
 PSL completes triple century of matches

PSL completes triple century of matches

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports