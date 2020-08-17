UrduPoint.com
Trott Says Pakistan Wicket-keeper Rizwan Impressed Him

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 04:23 PM

Jonathan Trott who is England’s battling coach says Rizwan has skill in batting with the tail that should not be underrated.

SOUTHAMPTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2020) Jonathan Trott, England’s batting coach, was impressed with Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan batting after he frustrated the hosts in the second Test at The Rose Bowl on Monday.

Jonathan Trott said Rizwan’s batting style was amazing., adding that he had skill in batting with the tail that should not be underrated.

“It is quite challenging,” said Trott while talking to the reporters. He said Rizwan was like a nugget player who wanted to get stuck in which is what one wanted as fielder from your keeper and as a batter.

It may be mentioned here that the second Test match was heading towards a draw as it vastly damaged due to rain. Only 96.2 overs had been bowled in the last four days. England 7-1 in reply to Pakistan’s first innings 236.

More Stories From Sports

