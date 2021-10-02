UrduPoint.com

Trueshan Denies Stradivarius As Doyle Records Treble

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 09:41 PM

Trueshan denies Stradivarius as Doyle records treble

One Doyle's misfortune was another's luck on Saturday as with Hollie Doyle suspended James Doyle and Trueshan denied racing great Stradivarius Group One success in the Prix du Cadran at Longchamp on the eve of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :One Doyle's misfortune was another's luck on Saturday as with Hollie Doyle suspended James Doyle and Trueshan denied racing great Stradivarius Group One success in the Prix du Cadran at Longchamp on the eve of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Trueshan's victory was the second of three on the day for Doyle -- no relation to Hollie -- on a weekend which the 33-year-old Englishman hopes will climax with English St Leger winner Hurricane Lane giving him his first win in the 100th running of the Arc.

Stradivarius and Frankie Dettori had every chance to win it in the finishing straight as it developed into a war of attrition on the rain-soaked ground.

Just when Dettori required the three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner to move up a gear he found nothing and it was Trueshan who accelerated away.

"That was absolutely wonderful," said Trueshan's co-owner Andrew Gemmell.

"It's a great day -- winning a Group One like the Prix du Cadran.

"What more can you ask? Stradivarius has obviously been a great servant and I'm pleased to beat him today." Stradivarius did find something extra in the tank as the line neared but it was far too late for the old warhorse.

"I had nothing left," said Dettori.

"Bless him, he tries so hard and his courage got him there (to finish second)."

Related Topics

Tank Gold Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster team updat ..

National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster team updated on tropical cyclone &#039;S ..

29 minutes ago
 Supreme Legislation Committee holds introductory m ..

Supreme Legislation Committee holds introductory meeting on development of Dubai ..

29 minutes ago
 Political, religious parties should keep national ..

Political, religious parties should keep national interest supreme: Governor

3 minutes ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

3 minutes ago
 AJK PM orders restoration of SERRA Offices

AJK PM orders restoration of SERRA Offices

3 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.