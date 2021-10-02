Trueshan denies Stradivarius as Doyle records treble

One Doyle's misfortune was another's luck on Saturday as with Hollie Doyle suspended James Doyle and Trueshan denied racing great Stradivarius Group One success in the Prix du Cadran at Longchamp on the eve of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :One Doyle's misfortune was another's luck on Saturday as with Hollie Doyle suspended James Doyle and Trueshan denied racing great Stradivarius Group One success in the Prix du Cadran at Longchamp on the eve of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Trueshan's victory was the second of three on the day for Doyle -- no relation to Hollie -- on a weekend which the 33-year-old Englishman hopes will climax with English St Leger winner Hurricane Lane giving him his first win in the 100th running of the Arc.

Stradivarius and Frankie Dettori had every chance to win it in the finishing straight as it developed into a war of attrition on the rain-soaked ground.

Just when Dettori required the three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner to move up a gear he found nothing and it was Trueshan who accelerated away.

"That was absolutely wonderful," said Trueshan's co-owner Andrew Gemmell.

"It's a great day -- winning a Group One like the Prix du Cadran.

"What more can you ask? Stradivarius has obviously been a great servant and I'm pleased to beat him today." Stradivarius did find something extra in the tank as the line neared but it was far too late for the old warhorse.

"I had nothing left," said Dettori.

"Bless him, he tries so hard and his courage got him there (to finish second)."