Trump, Lisowski battle into quarterfinals at World Snooker Championship

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Judd Trump and Jack Lisowski took the last two quarterfinal places at the World Snooker Championship after tough matches on Monday.

Lisowski edged former champion Neil Robertson 13-12 to reach the round of the last eight in the tournament for the first time.

Robertson, 40, came to the Crucible Theater in Sheffield as a favorite as the Australian has been playing extremely well so far this season.

Although the world No. 3 made a break of 147 in the 19th frame and won the following two frames to lead for the first time at 11-10, he could not hold off a resilient Lisowski to come back to steal the win.

The 30-year-old Lisowski, who has reached six ranking finals in his career but without a title, will face four-time world champion John Higgins on Tuesday.

Earlier, the 2019 world champion Judd Trump fought hard to see off Anthony McGill 13-11, reaching the quarterfinals of the World Championship for the ninth time.

Trump's next opponent is Stuart Bingham, as the 45-year-old defeated Kyren Wilson 13-9.