Trump, Lisowski Battle Into Quarterfinals At World Snooker Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published April 26, 2022 | 03:46 PM

Trump, Lisowski battle into quarterfinals at World Snooker Championship

Judd Trump and Jack Lisowski took the last two quarterfinal places at the World Snooker Championship after tough matches on Monday

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Judd Trump and Jack Lisowski took the last two quarterfinal places at the World Snooker Championship after tough matches on Monday.

Lisowski edged former champion Neil Robertson 13-12 to reach the round of the last eight in the tournament for the first time.

Robertson, 40, came to the Crucible Theater in Sheffield as a favorite as the Australian has been playing extremely well so far this season.

Although the world No. 3 made a break of 147 in the 19th frame and won the following two frames to lead for the first time at 11-10, he could not hold off a resilient Lisowski to come back to steal the win.

The 30-year-old Lisowski, who has reached six ranking finals in his career but without a title, will face four-time world champion John Higgins on Tuesday.

Earlier, the 2019 world champion Judd Trump fought hard to see off Anthony McGill 13-11, reaching the quarterfinals of the World Championship for the ninth time.

Trump's next opponent is Stuart Bingham, as the 45-year-old defeated Kyren Wilson 13-9.

