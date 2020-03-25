UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Welcomes Decision To Postpone Olympics, Will Attend Games In Japan In 2021

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 08:23 PM

Trump Welcomes Decision to Postpone Olympics, Will Attend Games in Japan in 2021

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday welcomed the decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic Games until next year due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, adding that he looks forward to attending the rescheduled event next year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday welcomed the decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic Games until next year due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, adding that he looks forward to attending the rescheduled event next year.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Abe of Japan, and the IOC, on their very wise decision to present the Olympics in 2021. It will be a great success, and I look forward to being there," Trump said via Twitter.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter Trump Japan 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee Event Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Panic in UK

2 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast in most parts on Th ..

1 minute ago

Supreme Court dismisses KP Education Department's ..

1 minute ago

No plans to delay NFL Draft despite coronavirus co ..

4 minutes ago

27 booked on violation of COVID-19 measures

4 minutes ago

Bogus coronavirus meds flooding markets, Europol w ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.