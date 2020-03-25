Trump Welcomes Decision to Postpone Olympics, Will Attend Games in Japan in 2021

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday welcomed the decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic Games until next year due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, adding that he looks forward to attending the rescheduled event next year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday welcomed the decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic Games until next year due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, adding that he looks forward to attending the rescheduled event next year.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Abe of Japan, and the IOC, on their very wise decision to present the Olympics in 2021. It will be a great success, and I look forward to being there," Trump said via Twitter.