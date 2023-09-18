Open Menu

Tsegay, Duplantis Set World Records In Eugene

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 18, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Tsegay, Duplantis set world records in Eugene

Eugene, United States, Sept 18 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Gudaf Tsegay shattered the women's 5,000m world record and Armand Duplantis added a centimeter to his pole vault world record at the Diamond League finals in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday.

Ethiopia's 10,000m world champion Tsegay clocked 14min 00.21sec to carve almost five seconds off the previous 5,000m record of 14:05.20 set by Kenyan Faith Kipyegon in Paris on June 9.

Kenyan Beatrice Chebet was second to Tsegay in 14:05.92, the third-fastest time ever.

Swedish star Duplantis then improved his own pole vault world record, clearing 6.23m on his first attempt to better the 6.22 he set in Cleremont-Ferrand, France, on February 25.

Reigning world and Olympic champion Duplantis has now broken the pole vault world record seven times. Five of those marks were set indoors with both of his outdoor world marks coming at Hayward Field in Eugene.

"I just jump really good here," the beaming Swede told the crowd after sailing over the world record height on his first attempt.

He had retained his world title in Budapest last month with a clearance of 6.10m and cleared 6.12 in Ostrava in June.

But he'd failed in a string of attempts at 6.

23 since February, including at Brussels last weekend.

In other early action Sunday, Emmanuel Wanyonyi clocked a world-leading 1min 42.80sec to edge Marco Arop -- the man who beat him to World Championships gold last month -- in the 800m.

It marked the second time in two weeks that Kenya's Wanyonyi had gotten the better of the Canadian world champion after his victory at Xiamen on September 2 in a then world-leading 1:43.20.

Arop led much of the way but couldn't hold off Wanyonyi at the line and settled for second in a Canadian record of 1:42.85.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh edged Nicola Olyslagers in the women's high jump, both clearing 2.03m to improve on the world lead of 2.02 they shared coming into the meeting.

Femke Bol cruised to victory in the women's 400m hurdles in 51.98sec. American Shamier Little was second in 53.45 and Rushell Clayton was third in 53.56.

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen followed up his sensational mile triumph in 3:43.73 with another near record in the 3,000m, leaning to beat Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha at the tape in a European record 7:23.63.

Grant Fisher was third in an American record of 7:28.48.

