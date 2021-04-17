UrduPoint.com
Tsitsipas Crushes Evans To Reach Monte Carlo Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 07:31 PM

Tsitsipas crushes Evans to reach Monte Carlo final

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Dan Evans 6-2, 6-1 in the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters on Saturday and will face Andrey Rublev or Casper Ruud for the title

Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Dan Evans 6-2, 6-1 in the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters on Saturday and will face Andrey Rublev or Casper Ruud for the title.

Fourth seed Tsitsipas needed just over an hour to dispatch Britain's Evans, who knocked out world number one Novak Djokovic in the last 16.

Tsitsipas has yet to drop a set in Monte Carlo this week and is through to his third Masters 1000 final. He finished runner-up in Canada in 2018 and Madrid the following year.

Rublev and Ruud meet in the second semi-final later on Saturday. Rublev ended Rafael Nadal's bid for a 12th Monte Carlo title in the quarter-finals, while the unseeded Ruud eliminated 2019 champion Fabio Fognini.

