Tsitsipas Downs Rublev To Reach First French Open Semi-final

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 10:18 PM

Tsitsipas downs Rublev to reach first French Open semi-final

Stefanos Tsitsipas reached his second Grand Slam semi-final on Wednesday with a straight-sets win over Andrey Rublev at Roland Garros, setting up a potential clash with world number one Novak Djokovic for a place in the championship match

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Stefanos Tsitsipas reached his second Grand Slam semi-final on Wednesday with a straight-sets win over Andrey Rublev at Roland Garros, setting up a potential clash with world number one Novak Djokovic for a place in the championship match.

The Greek fifth seed avenged last month's loss to Rublev in the Hamburg final by defeating the Russian 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 to match his breakout run at the 2019 Australian Open.

He will play Djokovic or Spanish 17th seed Pablo Carreno Busta in the last four on Friday.

