UrduPoint.com

Tsitsipas Fights Back Against Rublev To Reach Astana Final

Muhammad Rameez Published October 08, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Tsitsipas fights back against Rublev to reach Astana final

Stefanos Tsitsipas set up a final against either Novak Djokovic or Daniil Medvedev with a come-from-behind victory against Andrey Rublev in Astana on Saturday

Astana, Kazakhstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Stefanos Tsitsipas set up a final against either Novak Djokovic or Daniil Medvedev with a come-from-behind victory against Andrey Rublev in Astana on Saturday.

The Greek third seed won 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to reach his sixth final of the season.

On Sunday he will face the winner of the second semi-final between Wimbledon champion Djokovic and former world number one Medvedev.

"It was not easy, being a set down," said Tsitsipas. "To have to deal with a very good opponent on the other side of the net made it an extremely physical battle.

"I am pleased with myself for being so determined to make it work so well.

" A break in the opening game of the match proved enough to give fifth seed Rublev the first set.

But Tsitsipas, who saved five of six break points in the match, improved as the tie went on and he made his move in the 10th game of the second set to force a decider.

The 24-year-old was rock solid again in the third, wrapping up victory after two hours and 10 minutes to take his head-to-head record against Rublev to 6-4.

"My mentality kind of changed," Tsitsipas added. "I played with more of an aggressive game style and didn't have anything by luck."

Related Topics

World Astana Sunday Lucky Cement Limited Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

21 minutes ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

38 minutes ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

1 hour ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

1 hour ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.