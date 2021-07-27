UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tsitsipas Gets Revenge On Tiafoe To Make Olympics Third Round

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 09:10 AM

Tsitsipas gets revenge on Tiafoe to make Olympics third round

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the third round of the Olympics men's tennis tournament on Tuesday as he avenged last month's Wimbledon loss to Frances Tiafoe.

The Greek third seed downed American Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4 under the centre court roof at Ariake Tennis Park, where all play on outside courts was delayed an hour by morning drizzle.

Tsitsipas, who is also entered in mixed doubles with Maria Sakkari, will play France's Ugo Humbert or Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Having lost to Tiafoe in the opening round at Wimbledon, Tsitsipas ensured there was no repeat disappointment as a single break in each set enabled him to wrap up victory in 77 minutes.

Naomi Osaka meets 2019 French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova later Tuesday as the Japanese star steps up her bid for Olympic gold after making a convincing return to action from an eight-week break.

Osaka had not played since abandoning her Roland Garros campaign in late May citing the need to preserve her mental health. She later revealed her battle with depression and anxiety.

The second seed has won four of the past six Grand Slams on hard court, and is the heavy favourite for the women's title following the early exit of world number one Ashleigh Barty.

Related Topics

Tennis World France Osaka Serbia May Women 2019 Gold Olympics All From Court Wimbledon Depression

Recent Stories

Interior Ministry participates in global operation ..

9 hours ago

Kashmiris reject opposition's narrative aimed at d ..

9 hours ago

Shafqat discusses educational collaboration with U ..

9 hours ago

Ziaullah Langu condemns Quetta blast

9 hours ago

Security arrangements for Muharram in Sindh review ..

9 hours ago

US in Touch With Tunisian Leaders, Worried About U ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.