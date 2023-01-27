UrduPoint.com

Tsitsipas In Dreamland After Reaching First Australian Open Final

Muhammad Rameez Published January 27, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Tsitsipas in dreamland after reaching first Australian Open final

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Stefanos Tsitsipas said he was living the dream after reaching the Australian Open final Friday for a first time and standing on the cusp of becoming world number one.

The Greek third seed showed grit to defeat Russia's Karen Khachanov and set up a final against either nine-time Melbourne champion Novak Djokovic or American Tommy Paul.

The 18th-seeded Khachanov threatened a comeback after saving two match points to force the semi-final into a fourth set, before Tsitsipas triumphed 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3.

Tsitsipas can top the world rankings if he wins his first Grand Slam crown on Sunday.

"I dreamed as a kid to maybe one day get to play in this court against the best players in the world," Tsitsipas told a sunny Rod Laver Arena after winning an Australian Open semi-final at the fourth attempt.

"So I'm happy with the fight I put out there today. I feel blessed, blessed that I'm able to play tennis at this level.

"I've been wanting for many years now to put Greek tennis on the map." At 24, Tsitsipas is the youngest man to reach the Australian Open final since a 23-year-old Djokovic in 2011.

Tsitsipas has thrived in Melbourne throughout his career, after bursting on the scene at the 2019 event as a 20-year-old when he dethroned defending champion Roger Federer in the last 16.

He went on to reach the semi-finals that year and again in 2021 and 2022, falling one match short on each occasion.

A Grand Slam crown has remained elusive, with his runner-up showing at Roland Garros in 2021 his best result so far, falling to Djokovic in five sets after holding a 2-0 lead.

Related Topics

Tennis World Russia Threatened Melbourne Man Lead Roger Federer Sunday 2019 Australian Open Event Best Top Court

Recent Stories

PM says Pakistan to sign agreement with IMF this m ..

PM says Pakistan to sign agreement with IMF this month

53 minutes ago
 US funding to improve civilian law enforcement cap ..

US funding to improve civilian law enforcement capacity: Donald Blome

2 hours ago
 Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern- ..

Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern-day stars

3 hours ago
 Sedition case: Fawad Chaudhary sent to jail on 14- ..

Sedition case: Fawad Chaudhary sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

3 hours ago
 Senate condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Swede ..

Senate condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden, Netherlands

4 hours ago
 PM to inaugurate Green Line Train today

PM to inaugurate Green Line Train today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.