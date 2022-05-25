Tsitsipas in late night fightback to beat Musetti at French Open

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Fourth seed and 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas came back from two sets to love down to defeat Lorenzo Musetti at the French Open in a first round match which finished early Wednesday.

Greek star Tsitsipas triumphed 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 to make the second round as 20-year-old Musetti collapsed from the brink of a famous win for the second Roland Garros in succession.

"Things weren't easy for me in the first two sets," said 23-year-old Tsitsipas.

"It was positive and a good effort in the end. I wasn't feeling very good in the first two sets, something was off with my game. Lorenzo wasn't giving me any rhythm." Last year, Musetti took the first two sets against Novak Djokovic in the last 16 before injury forced a final set retirement.

He enjoyed a flying start when the night session first round tie started Tuesday, recovering from a 1-4 deficit in the opening set.

The world number 66 backed it up in the second set, out-hitting Tsitsipas just as he had against Djokovic.

But then came the familiar power failure and Tsitsipas comfortably pocketed the next two sets.

Tsitsipas came into the tournament on the back of a successful defence of his Monte Carlo title and a runners-up spot in Madrid.

He was also on a season-leading 31 wins which became 32 in the decider courtesy of two more service breaks.

Tsitsipas goes on to face Czech qualifier Zdenek Kolar for a place in the last 32.