UrduPoint.com

Tsitsipas In Pain But Hopes To Be Fit For Australian Open

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 04, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Tsitsipas in pain but hopes to be fit for Australian Open

Sydney, Jan 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas has admitted he has been struggling with pain at the ATP Cup after elbow surgery, but is hoping to be "at 100 percent" for the Australian Open.

The Greek star lost his first singles match since going under the knife in late November, losing to Argentina's world number 11 Diego Schwartzman 6-7 (5/7) 6-3, 6-3 on Monday night.

He showed no outward signs of being in discomfort, but later said he had felt the injury and it had affected his serve.

"I'm in a little bit of pain. That's normal. I served more serves than I have ever served in the last month," he said.

"There was fatigue at the end, but, you know, I tried to avoid the pain." The 23-year-old had right elbow surgery in after pulling out of the ATP Finals in Turin.

He said the recovery had been better than expected, even if it was still a work in progress.

"It gets better and better every single day," he said.

"My serve did let me down, but I think we have plenty of time before the Australian Open begins, and I think if I take the right precautions and follow what my doctor says, then I can see myself performing at 100 percent at the Australian Open.

"Going into that surgery, even the doctor was unsure if it was a good idea to perform and play the Australian Open.

"My recovery was much better than he would have expected in comparison with some other players that he has treated in the past, so he was surprised." The opening Grand Slam of the year starts at Melbourne Park on January 17, with Tsitsipas gunning for his first major title.

He made the semi-finals in Australian last year, losing to Russia's Daniil Medvedev.

It remains to be seen whether he continues his comeback with another singles match at the ATP Cup on Wednesday, when he is due to meet Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili.

"That was one of the biggest concerns if I'm going to play this match (against Schwartzman), how is the recovery going to be," he said.

"I'm really hoping to be able to walk on court and practise some serves without pain. That's my biggest goal right now."Greece have no chance of making the semi-finals of the 16-team event after losing their opening two ties.

Related Topics

World Russia Doctor Melbourne Turin Progress Argentina Georgia Greece January November Australian Open Event Court

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th January 2022

37 minutes ago
 Turkmen Border Guards Fire at Taliban Troops - Rep ..

Turkmen Border Guards Fire at Taliban Troops - Reports

8 hours ago
 Hindu pilgrims appreciate arrangements made at Kat ..

Hindu pilgrims appreciate arrangements made at Katas Raj Temple

8 hours ago
 US Speedskating to Hold Olympic Team Trials Withou ..

US Speedskating to Hold Olympic Team Trials Without Spectators as COVID-19 Preca ..

8 hours ago
 Census vital for providing policy base line: Chair ..

Census vital for providing policy base line: Chairman BRA

8 hours ago
 Authorities Cancel Hundreds of Flights in US Capit ..

Authorities Cancel Hundreds of Flights in US Capital Area Due to First Snowfall ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.